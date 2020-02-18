Barcelona set for shock swoop for ex-Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite

La Liga giants Barcelona are set for a shock swoop for ex-Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite according to Sky Sports News.

It was revealed yesterday that Barcelona had been given permission to sign a striker on an emergency deal due to injuries sustained to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

The Spanish side are only permitted to sign a free agent or a striker who is already plying their trade in La Liga and they have set their sights on Braithwaite who has a £15million release clause in his contract with Leganes.

Leganes are keen to keep Braithwaite as they lie in 19th place and are desperate to avoid relegation this season. The 28-year-old would only be eligible to play in La Liga for the Catalan club and couldn’t feature in the Champions League as the squad has already been submitted.

Braithwaite endured a tough time whilst at Championship side Middlesbrough where he scored nine goals in 36 appearances for the North East club.

The Danish international was with Middlesbrough from the summer of 2017 after they signed him for around £9million and initially signed a four-year-contract.

Braithwaite was then loaned out to Bordeaux the following January for the rest of the season and upon his return it was clear that he had a desire to return to Spain and although he scored three goals in 18 appearances during the first half of the 2018/19 season he then left for Leganes in January 2019.

Middlesbrough currently sit 18th in the Championship table and just above the relegation zone ahead of their tough test against Barnsley on Saturday and will be aiming to get back to winning ways following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Luton Town.