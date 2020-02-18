Tony Mowbray labels Blackburn Rovers starlet Buckley “a wonderful talent”

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said that despite being physically challenged, young midfielder John Buckley is “a wonderful talent”, going on to express his delight after he scored in last weekend’s win over Charlton Athletic.

Blackburn Rovers youngster John Buckley has been in the first-team picture over the course of the season so far, making 17 appearances across all competitions for the club’s senior team, scoring two goals in the process.

At the weekend, the youngster made a return to the club’s starting eleven, playing from the start in the number 10 role as Blackburn defeated Charlton 2-0. Buckley opened the scoring with a deflected strike as Rovers propelled themselves to within three points of the top six.

After the game, Tony Mowbray spoke to the Lancashire Telegraph to discuss Buckley, labelling him as a very talented young player who is sometimes targeted because of his physicality. He said:

“John is a boy really, but he’s a very talented boy. Physically he finds it difficult at times and, if he doesn’t have a great game, people are quick to jump on this small-framed boy who gets knocked about at times, but he will grow into his body one of these days, a year or two.

“His talent is unquestionable and he’s an exciting talent for the club. Because of the injuries, he’s got an opportunity. He grabbed it. It was great for him to do what he does.

“We can see what he struggles with and that he has to mature and his body will become stronger as he gets older. But he’s a wonderful talent and is a confident who we tried to get between the lines and delighted for him to get a goal.”