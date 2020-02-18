Swansea City loan man Gallagher determined to keep improving after strong display in Hull draw

Speaking to the club’s official website, Swansea City’s loaned in midfielder Conor Gallagher has said he is keen to keep improving after he provided two assists in last weekend’s 4-4 draw against Hull City.

Since dropping into the Championship at the start of the season, Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher has proved to be somewhat of a revelation. He signed for Charlton Athletic on a loan deal that was set to keep him at The Valley until the end of the season and was a mainstay in Lee Bowyer’s side.

Gallagher played in 26 matches for the Addicks, scoring six goals and providing four assists before his parent club opted to cut short his spell with Charlton amid growing interest from a number of sides. The 20-year-old ended up linking up with Swansea City and he will now remain in South Wales until the day end of the season.

Gallagher has only been with Swansea for about a month but has already had an impact on Steve Cooper’s side, laying on three assists in six appearances.

Now, after setting up two goals in the Swans’ 4-4 draw with Hull City, Gallagher has said that he is keen to keep on improving his game over the course of the rest of his time with Swansea. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“I’m going to give 100 per cent in every game, but it won’t work out in every game. People will see that. I feel like I did quite well against Hull and got a couple of assists, but I’d still like to do better.

“I think there’s improvement there for sure. I’m looking forward to showing more of what I can do.”