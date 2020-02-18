Stoke City boss O’Neill reveals potential return date for winger Verlinden after ACL injury diagnosis

Speaking to Stoke On Trent Live, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has said that winger Thibaud Verlinden should be hoping to return to action by the start of next season after he suffered an ACL injury in the Potters’ 2-0 loss to Preston North End at the weekend.

Belgian youngster Thibaud Verlinden returned to parent club Stoke City in the January transfer window after spending the first half of the season on loan with Bolton Wanderers.

In his time with Bolton Wanderers, Verlinden played in 17 games across all competitions for the club, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process.

Upon his return to the potters, Michael O’Neill has been bringing Verlinden into the first-team picture, playing him in five matches since returning from Bolton. He seemed to be closing in on a start but now, an ACL injury will see him ruled out of action for the remainder of the season.

Stoke boss O’Neill spoke to Stoke On Trent Live about the injury to Verlinden, setting a rough comeback date for the 20-year-old and adding that the club will be doing all they can to help him in his recovery. He said:

“It’s very disappointing for Thibaud. He was just getting a chance to come into the team and stake a claim for a place having been out on loan. I thought he’d looked bright, he’s trained particularly well and we were quite excited about him.

“Obviously the injury is a setback and now it’s about looking after the boy and making sure he’s right and hopefully ready for the start of next season, which is where his target has to be.”