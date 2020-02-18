Brighton, Bournemouth and Southampton interested in Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing

According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing is attracting interest from Premier League sides Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Southampton.

Wing has scored six goals for Middlesbrough so far this campaign, all coming from outside of the box, and has been one of the standout performers for his side.

The 24-year old’s meteoric rise is nothing short of astounding. Boro signed Wing from Shildon AFC in 2017 after scoring 37 goals from midfield for the Northern League side in the 2016-17 season.

He was sent out on loan to League Two’s Yeovil Town in 2018, impressing during his stint in the fourth tier. He was then given a chance during that summer’s pre-season under then-Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis and deservedly worked his way into the first team, where he has been ever since.

Bournemouth, Brighton and Southampton are all now keen on the goalscoring midfielder and are preparing summer bids.

Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate is keen to build his team around young hungry players but they will be reluctant to let one of their young stars go, with Wing playing an important part in their successes so far this season.

Other Boro youngsters such as Marcus Tavernier, Dael Fry and Djed Spence have all been interesting Premier League clubs in recent months, with the likes of Aston Villa, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing up the trio.

Middlesbrough will hope they can keep these players, including Wing, at The Riverside to help achieve their goal of promotion back up to the top flight.