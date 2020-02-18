Former West Brom midfielder Nigel Quashie reveals the club’s best summer signing

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nigel Quashie has revealed his opinion on the club’s best summer signing and claims it’s Matheus Pereira who has been head and shoulders above the rest in an interview with Football League World.

Albion are well on course for promotion to the Premier League this season under Slaven Bilic and their successful campaign owes a lot to the quality of recruitment in the summer.

Although the Baggies suffered a dip in form during December and January they have recovered to win three out of their last four games and take 10 points from a possible 12.

Summer signings Grady Diangana and Romaine Sawyers have been excellent for the majority of the season whilst defender Semi Ajayi has proven to be a real bargain from Rotherham United.

However, Quashie believes another player has been the real highlight of the team so far. Matheus Pereira has contributed goals and assists and when he plays well, the team plays well. On the instances that he hasn’t played, his absence has been well and truly felt.

“I think I would go with Pereira, I think Diangana coming in and getting game time has been really important for him,” Quashie said.

“Sometimes these sorts of moves don’t work out, but Slaven Bilic has done really well in selecting the players to bring in.”

“Pereira and Diangana have responded well to the group, and they are getting game time. It works both ways, I think Diangana, Krovinovic, Pereira and Austin with his experience – the manager has done really well in the transfer market.”

West Brom have recruited well in both transfer windows this season and the arrival of Callum Robinson in January has also significantly strengthened the depth of the squad.