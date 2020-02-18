Leeds United fans respond after Radebe “Glory days are coming back” tweet

Lucas Radebe earned the right to be termed a ‘Leeds United legend’ for his displays whilst at the Elland Road club. All this despite coming to the Whites as a makeweight in the deal which brought countryman Philomen Masinga to LS11.

From makeweight to mainstay, Radebe spent 11 glorious seasons at the West Yorkshire club and earned not only the respect of fans but made 235 appearances for Leeds. He gained a deserved reputation as a solid and dependable centre-back with Leeds fans going on to call him ‘the Chief’.

The massive majority of his appearances were at the heart of a very good Leeds united defence although he did play one game against arch-rivals Manchester United as a makeshift goalkeeper after Mark Beeney was sent off part-way through the first period of the game.

As with all players who rise to his status at the club, Leeds United fans have taken Lucas Radebe to their hearts. He is still revered by fans who remember him from his heyday and respected by those too young to remember him pulling on the famous white of the West Yorkshire club.

Leeds United have been reinvented under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa and, for the first time in a long time, are playing football which is both feared and respected by opponents and opposing fans alike. It is a style of football that has the Whites knocking on the door of a return to the Premier League for the second season running.

The closeness that Leeds United are to that eventuality, what with a three-point gap to 3rd and just 13 games left had Radebe tweeting this:

Glory days are coming back @lufc #Mot what a fantastic atmosphere we are going up — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) February 18, 2020

Leeds United fans are voracious in their appetite for social media and news related to their club so it comes as no surprise that they have commented on the Chief’s tweet. Here are some of the response from Leeds United fans on the thread.

Let’s do it ,will be amazing. — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) February 18, 2020

Long way to go. Don’t celebrate yet – you should know that 😉 — Leeds That – lufc podcast (@leedsthat) February 18, 2020

Get your boots on chief — chf1981 (@chf1981) February 18, 2020

The chief has spoken 🙌 — Ainsley 💙💛 (@AinsleyBarnett) February 18, 2020

13 to go big man. Keep the faith — Liam (@liam_lightowler) February 18, 2020

Come on Leeds… the lads and Bamford certainly deserve it. Nice to finish 1st for Bielsa.🏆Won on the training ground. — steve shaw (@steveshaw111) February 18, 2020