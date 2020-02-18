The 72
The 72
Leeds fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park, Birmingham, England on 13 April 2018. Picture by Alan Franklin.
Championship

Leeds United fans respond after Radebe “Glory days are coming back” tweet

By on 0 Comments
Leeds fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park, Birmingham, England on 13 April 2018. Picture by Alan Franklin.

Lucas Radebe earned the right to be termed a ‘Leeds United legend’ for his displays whilst at the Elland Road club. All this despite coming to the Whites as a makeweight in the deal which brought countryman Philomen Masinga to LS11.

From makeweight to mainstay, Radebe spent 11 glorious seasons at the West Yorkshire club and earned not only the respect of fans but made 235 appearances for Leeds. He gained a deserved reputation as a solid and dependable centre-back with Leeds fans going on to call him ‘the Chief’.

The massive majority of his appearances were at the heart of a very good Leeds united defence although he did play one game against arch-rivals Manchester United as a makeshift goalkeeper after Mark Beeney was sent off part-way through the first period of the game.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United hold off on offering new deal to Berardi - promotion dependent

As with all players who rise to his status at the club, Leeds United fans have taken Lucas Radebe to their hearts. He is still revered by fans who remember him from his heyday and respected by those too young to remember him pulling on the famous white of the West Yorkshire club.

Leeds United have been reinvented under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa and, for the first time in a long time, are playing football which is both feared and respected by opponents and opposing fans alike. It is a style of football that has the Whites knocking on the door of a return to the Premier League for the second season running.

The closeness that Leeds United are to that eventuality, what with a three-point gap to 3rd and just 13 games left had Radebe tweeting this:

Leeds United fans are voracious in their appetite for social media and news related to their club so it comes as no surprise that they have commented on the Chief’s tweet. Here are some of the response from Leeds United fans on the thread.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United midfielder Klich compares himself to Spanish great in Instagram post

“Glory days are coming back” says Radebe – Leeds United fans respond

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts