Leeds United fans respond as club tweet release of extra tickets for Reading match

Leeds United are a club rightly proud of their fanatical support. Be it home or away, fans turn up in droves to watch the Whites in action. Every game is a sell-out as fans clamour to get whatever tickets are on offer.

The last match at Elland Road, Saturday’s 1-0 domination of playoff-chasing Bristol City saw 35,819 fans packed into Elland Road to watch the Whites continue to regain the form that made them so formidable earlier on this campaign.

Saturday brings the visit of Berkshire-based Reading to Elland Road in front of what will be another packed-out stadium. It will be 15th vs 2nd as Leeds United look to press on and keep the momentum going as they look to simultaneously move away from 3rd-placed Fulham and hunt down West Brom who top the table.

It will be a bumper crowd with an even bigger number of Leeds United fans present after Reading returned some of their ticket allocation.

📅 Reading are the latest club to not sell out their away allocation, so extra tickets have now been made available to #LUFC fans in the West Stand — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 17, 2020

Reading fans’ losses will be Leeds United fans’ gains and it is guaranteed to start a scramble amongst Whites fans with tickets to home games being like gold dust at the best of times, even more so as the season starts to heat up towards its climax.

With the news that next opponents Reading has returned some of their tickets, here’s how some fans have responded to the news.

Here’s what some reading fans are saying.

Absolutely embarrassing. You’re pitting football fans against each other to distract from the fact that you charge extortionate prices, far higher than any premier league club — Charlie (@RFC_Charlie) February 17, 2020

Just can’t afford your ticket prices — RFC Jonjo 💯💙 (@JoaoSZN_) February 17, 2020

@ReadingFC they are taking the piss out of us, stop giving them £20 tickets — Sam Richards (@SammyRich89) February 17, 2020

Thing is, many would argue that fans such as these have a point. There is the ‘Twenty’s Plenty’ movement which looks to cap the price of tickets for away fans to £20. Some clubs adhere to this principle; Leeds United is not one of those clubs.

Here’s how some Whites fans have responded to the news that Reading have not sold their full allocation of tickets.

They know there is no point turning up 😬 — Lee Maspero (@Leemo_LUFC) February 17, 2020

Can’t even sell out their home Ground so no big surprise 😂 — Stephen Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) February 17, 2020

Long way to drive home , with a face like a smacked Harris after the boys turn them over 💛💙 — Nick ALAW MOT 💛💙 (@MotNicodemus) February 17, 2020

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL ADMIN WILSSSOOOOOONNNNN — -_- (@tdlufc) February 17, 2020