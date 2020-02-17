The 72
Leeds fans twirling their scalves during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at the Madejski Stadium, Reading, England on 10 March 2018. Picture by Graham Hunt.
Leeds United fans respond as club tweet release of extra tickets for Reading match

Leeds United are a club rightly proud of their fanatical support. Be it home or away, fans turn up in droves to watch the Whites in action. Every game is a sell-out as fans clamour to get whatever tickets are on offer.

The last match at Elland Road, Saturday’s 1-0 domination of playoff-chasing Bristol City saw 35,819 fans packed into Elland Road to watch the Whites continue to regain the form that made them so formidable earlier on this campaign.

Saturday brings the visit of Berkshire-based Reading to Elland Road in front of what will be another packed-out stadium. It will be 15th vs 2nd as Leeds United look to press on and keep the momentum going as they look to simultaneously move away from 3rd-placed Fulham and hunt down West Brom who top the table.

It will be a bumper crowd with an even bigger number of Leeds United fans present after Reading returned some of their ticket allocation.

Reading fans’ losses will be Leeds United fans’ gains and it is guaranteed to start a scramble amongst Whites fans with tickets to home games being like gold dust at the best of times, even more so as the season starts to heat up towards its climax.

With the news that next opponents Reading has returned some of their tickets, here’s how some fans have responded to the news.

Reading return part of ticket allocation – here are some responses

Here’s what some reading fans are saying.

Thing is, many would argue that fans such as these have a point. There is the ‘Twenty’s Plenty’ movement which looks to cap the price of tickets for away fans to £20. Some clubs adhere to this principle; Leeds United is not one of those clubs.

Here’s how some Whites fans have responded to the news that Reading have not sold their full allocation of tickets.

