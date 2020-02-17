Leeds United midfielder Klich compares himself to Spanish great in Instagram post

It very nearly didn’t happen for Pole Mateusz Klich at Leeds United, the midfielder falling foul of former-Whites coach Thomas Christiansen and being bombed back to Holland from where the Whites had signed him that summer. Under new jefe Marcelo Bielsa, Klich is a player reborn.

Klich arrived at Elland Road from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente in a deal worth around £1.5million. By the end of January, Klich was on his way back to Holland, this time with FC Utrecht. His half-season at Utrecht saw him feature 16 times for the Dutch side, scoring one goal and adding three assists.

However, he was determined to make it at Elland Road and that was obvious upon his return and the way he knuckled down under Marcelo Bielsa’s new regime. Such has been his impact, Klich has started EVERY game of Bielsa’s reign at Elland Road and must be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Last season, across the 46 Sky Bet Championship games he featured in, Klich returned 10 goals and provided eight assists in a campaign where he also produced memorable moments of another kind such as his part in the Aston Villa fracas at Elland Road. This season, so far, he’s not been as prolific scoring just three times and providing just two assists in his 33 appearances.

The latest of those assists, for Luke Ayling’s winning strike against Bristol City on Saturday, caused the affable Pole to post the following to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram Just saying 🤷🏼‍♂️ #crowded 🙊 A post shared by Mateusz Klich (@cli5hy) on Feb 17, 2020 at 4:45am PST

In this Instagram post, Klich, surrounded by FIVE Robins players, compares himself to Spanish great Andres Iniesta in a picture where the former Barcelona great was crowded out by SIX Czech players yet still managed to get the ball away.

Such an Instagram post, whether done tongue-in-cheek or not is bound to gain some form of traction and/or response and that is certainly what has happened on this post from Klich. Current Leeds United players Tyler Roberts and Gjanni Alioski have commented the following:

Tyler Roberts – “Wow” 😂

Gjanni Alioski – “hahahaha”🤯 😂