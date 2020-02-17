Peterborough United to try again with permanent offer for loan star Knight as January approach fails

Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), Peterborough United co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said that the club will try to sign loaned in midfielder Josh Knight on a permanent basis in the summer after they failed with a bid in the January transfer window.

Made a bid in Jan but Leicester not interested in that discussion so will try again in the summer. https://t.co/Ociz3PSmlv — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) February 17, 2020

Leicester City man Josh Knight has been a big hit at Peterborough United since first signing for the club on a temporary basis last summer, becoming a fixture in Darren Ferguson’s side at London Road.

The Foxes academy graduate has transitioned from a defender to a midfielder under Ferguson’s guidance and has become an important part of the Posh’s side over the course of the past year. He is currently in his second loan spell with the club and now, it has been confirmed that the club are looking to secure Knight on a permanent basis, with co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealing the League One side’s intentions.

“Made a bid in Jan but Leicester not interested in that discussion so will try again in the summer,” said MacAnthony when asked by a supporter if the club are interested in signing loan star Knight on a permanent basis.

Knight has made a total of 24 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and laying on four assists in the process. He spent a two-month stint on the sidelines through injury, during which Posh went six games without a win.

Peterborough United will be hoping that they are successful in their efforts to sign Knight permanently in the summer. Promotion to the Championship would massively boost their chances of doing so, with the Posh sitting in 4th spot as it stands.