“We can’t get carried away” – Tony Mowbray remaining grounded as Blackburn Rovers close in on play-off spot

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has refused to get carried away, as his side’s win over Charlton Athletic saw Rovers move within three points of the top six.

Blackburn Rovers defeated Charlton Athletic 2-0 at the weekend thanks to first-half goals from youngster John Buckley and loan man Tosin Adarabioyo, edging closer to the play-off spots as both Bristol City and Preston North End fell to defeats.

The win sees Rovers move to within three points of the top six as they look to fight for a spot in the play-offs. And, amid the club’s progress at the weekend, manager Tony Mowbray has insisted that his side are remaining grounded, saying:

“We can’t get carried away. We are working really hard as a football club trying to win matches. There are some huge, gigantic teams above us in this league and we were in League One two seasons ago. We’re trying to constantly improve and see where that takes us.”

The Blackburn boss also expressed how happy he was with his side’s performance on Saturday, as they overcame the Addicks in difficult conditions in front of a packed out crowd. He added:

“I was happy with the team. It was a day for trying to manage a football match. A blustery day so we played two mobile strikers and tried to play in behind, play in their half as much as we could.

“We knew that we had to match Charlton physically and get ready for an intensity from them. We talked at half-time about not giving them any cheap goals because if they scored one, this crowd would ignite. We managed the second half and got the result we wanted.”