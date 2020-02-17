The 72
Bright Osayi-Samuel (34) of Queens Park Rangers warming up before the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers at Ashton Gate, Bristol, England on 27 January 2018. Photo by Graham Hunt.
Championship

QPR star Osayi-Samuel happy to see hard work paying off

Speaking to the Brent and Kilburn Times, Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has said that he is pleased to see that his work on improving his composure is showing in his performances on the pitch.

Bright Osayi-Samuel scored his fifth Championship goal of the season at the weekend, taking him to six goals and five assists across all competitions in what has been a successful campaign for the 22-year-old winger.

His goal was the third in the R’s 4-2 win over Stoke City, helping secure an important win for Mark Warburton’s side, who had been on a run of four Championship games without a win.

Now, Osayi-Samuel has moved to highlight the one area he has worked hard on improving, saying that his work on his composure has helped him massively this season. The winger said:

“I know I’m a player that creates chances so I feel like in previous games or earlier in the season when I get to those positions I get a bit too agitated so I feel like I needed more composure. That’s happened with a lot of training as well and I feel like now when I do get to those positions I’m more composed.

“I’m looking around and I’m seeing if I have time to control the ball and see where the keeper is. I feel like after I did that run and chopped back there was literally no one in the box apart from Ilias (Chair) and I couldn’t find him so I thought let me just slot it and it paid off.”

