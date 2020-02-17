QPR star Osayi-Samuel happy to see hard work paying off

Speaking to the Brent and Kilburn Times, Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has said that he is pleased to see that his work on improving his composure is showing in his performances on the pitch.

Bright Osayi-Samuel scored his fifth Championship goal of the season at the weekend, taking him to six goals and five assists across all competitions in what has been a successful campaign for the 22-year-old winger.

His goal was the third in the R’s 4-2 win over Stoke City, helping secure an important win for Mark Warburton’s side, who had been on a run of four Championship games without a win.

Now, Osayi-Samuel has moved to highlight the one area he has worked hard on improving, saying that his work on his composure has helped him massively this season. The winger said:

“I know I’m a player that creates chances so I feel like in previous games or earlier in the season when I get to those positions I get a bit too agitated so I feel like I needed more composure. That’s happened with a lot of training as well and I feel like now when I do get to those positions I’m more composed.

“I’m looking around and I’m seeing if I have time to control the ball and see where the keeper is. I feel like after I did that run and chopped back there was literally no one in the box apart from Ilias (Chair) and I couldn’t find him so I thought let me just slot it and it paid off.”