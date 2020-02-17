Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford ‘baffled’ as to why they didn’t sign Nakhi Wells

Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford admits he is ‘baffled’ as to why they didn’t sign Nakhi Wells in January in an interview on TalkSport.

Wells spent the first half of the season on loan at Queens Park Rangers but was recalled by parent club Burnley and eventually made the move to Bristol City in a swap deal including Josh Brownhill.

Meanwhile, Leeds signed Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig but he has failed to so far make an impact with doubts still surrounding his fitness for the challenges of the Championship.

Beckford believes that Wells, who was valued at around £5million would have been an ideal fit for the Whites with him already having Championship experience.

“If you are a Leeds United number nine, that’s massive pressure in itself,” Beckford told TalkSport. “You know every game you are going to be judged whether you score one, two or three goals, not how many assists you get. That’s been one of the biggest issues this season.”

“Talking about forwards, Nahki Wells was available for £5million. For me, when he was at QPR for the first half of the season, he scored a lot of goals.”

“To know somebody was available, with Championship experience on the back of scoring how many ever goals he scored was a little bit baffling to myself as to why they didn’t reach out and try to grab him on board.”

Beckford certainly raises a fair point in relation to the signing of Augustin who has no previous experience of the Championship whereas Wells has the quality and proven goalscoring record in the second tier of English football.