Gary Rowett hopeful of Millwall debut for loan man Bennett vs Wigan Athletic

Speaking to London News Online, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has said that he is hopeful that loan signing Mason Bennett will be able to make his debut for the Lions against Wigan Athletic this weekend, as he recovers from an ankle knock suffered in training last week.

Since signing for Millwall on loan from fellow Championship side Derby County in the January transfer window, Mason Bennett has yet to feature.

The forward’s involvement was limited over the course of the first half of the season and made the move to The Den to get some more first-team minutes under his belt. He is yet to make his debut for Gary Rowett’s side, missing out on last week’s game vs Fulham due to an ankle injury.

However, Rowett has now moved to say that he is hopeful Bennett will be involved against Wigan this weekend. Speaking to London News Online, he said:

“He trained on Friday and go through it fine. He would have been involved in the Fulham game had he not picked up a knock. It was a really innocuous challenge and it just rocked his ankle a little bit. The ankle was a little swollen, nothing serious.

“When you bring someone in on loan you want them to be involved – and I want Mase to be involved and ready. But it is like with Lenny [Ryan Leonard], you put them in when they are ready – otherwise, you are putting them on the bench and taking out somebody who can do something off the bench.

“If Mase gets through this week okay then he’ll certainly be involved at the weekend. He’s been really unfortunate. The challenge was always going to be getting him fit.”