Noel Whelan claims Leeds United ‘missed a trick’ in not signing Callum Robinson

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that they ‘missed a trick’ in not signing Callum Robinson from Sheffield United and West Brom are now reaping the benefits in an interview with Football Insider.

Whelan said he wishes they had signed someone of the calibre of Robinson as opposed to their January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin who has so far failed to have any sort of impact since his arrival.

In stark contrast, Robinson has been superb for Albion and notched his first goal on Saturday against Nottingham Forest and Whelan believes this is because the 25-year-old has previous knowledge of the division and has adapted seamlessly.

“I think we missed a trick in not signing him,” Whelan said. “He knows the league. A good strong player. West Brom saw it and we did not. You want a player that is ready to come straight in and play.”

“There is one right there and we have got someone called Augustin who has played 3 games in 8 months. He is not up to speed, not match fit. There is a lot of work in progress.”

“How much can we get out of him between now and the end of the season? Robinson is hitting the ground running. Augustin is still getting his fitness and that is not helping us.”

“We need a player like Robinson – ready to go and banging goals in. They got the upper hand on that. They signed a player ready.”

Augustin arrived at Elland Road on loan from RB Leipzig but with doubts over his fitness still remaining, he is yet to even start a game for the Whites with Patrick Bamford still being the preferred option.

Robinson meanwhile has started every game for Albion since he arrived from Bramall Lane and has bought pace, trickery and goals to Slaven Bilic’s side.