Barnsley defender Cavare makes permanent switch to Swiss side FC Sion

Barnsley have confirmed on their official club website that French defender Dimitri Cavare has left the club on a permanent basis, joining Swiss side FC Sion for an undisclosed fee.

Since the appointment of Gerhard Struber as manager of Barnsley, French full-back Dimitri Cavare has found that his involvement in the first-team picture has completely dwindled. And now, it has been confirmed that he has made a move away from the Yorkshire club.

Barnsley confirmed the departure of Cavare on Monday afternoon, announcing that he had brought an end to his two-and-a-half-year spell at Oakwell. Cavare leaves Barnsley to sign for Swiss side FC Sion, joining the club on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

The Championship side posted a statement on their official website bidding farewell to Cavare, wishing him well for the future and thanking him for his efforts during his time with the club. The statement read:

“‘Dimi’ will be fondly remembered for an impressive 2018-19 campaign, which saw the Reds make an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship from League One.

“Barnsley FC thank Cavaré for his service and wish him well.”

Since signing for Barnsley from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2017, Cavare went on to play 65 times for the Tykes, scoring three goals and providing six assists in the process. He featured heavily in last season’s promotion-winning campaign, playing 44 times across all competitions under Daniel Stendel.

Since Stendel’s departure, Cavare’s involvement has been limited. He played in just 11 games for the club this season and now joins FC Sion in search of a new challenge.