Three things we learnt about West Brom following 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest played out a hugely entertaining 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns on Saturday lunchtime and although the hosts were pretty dominant throughout they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Albion deservedly went ahead through a cool Callum Robinson finish only for Forest to draw level just before the interval when Kyle Bartley diverted the ball into his own net.

The Baggies then got their noses back in front as Tobias Figueiredo scored past his own keeper however, Matty Cash notched a late equaliser for the visitors as he surged into the penalty area and fired a shot past Sam Johnstone.

Here we take a look at three things we learnt about West Brom following the encounter:

DEFENSIVE FRAILTIES STILL EVIDENT

Although West Brom look dangerous every time they go forward, there are still defensive issues which need ironing out during the rest of the season. They have conceded 36 goals in 33 games which isn’t an overly concerning number but still more than manager Slaven Bilic would like especially when you consider a lot of those goals could have been avoidable. The penalty conceded against Reading due to a mistake from Bartley, although it didn’t cost them the game could have been avoided. Cash was allowed to strive forward and have a shot without anyone really closing him down against Forest. Should they get promoted, surely there will be quality additions made to the backline.

ROBINSON HAS BEEN A WONDERFUL SIGNING

Following the game against Cardiff City last month when Slaven Bilic made changes, Albion looked bereft of creativity and eyebrows were being raised about their strength in depth. However, Bilic went into the transfer market immediately and sought about eradicating those weaknesses. The Croatian has bought in Callum Robinson on loan from Sheffield United and he has added pace and an eye for goal. His work rate also shouldn’t be underestimated and along with his knowledge of the league, he could be the difference during the second half of the season.

BILIC FACES UPCOMING SELECTION HEADACHES

With West Brom’s recent good form there have been some impressive performers. Two of those players have been Conor Townsend and Callum Robinson. However, with Gibbs edging closer to full fitness it provides a real headache for Bilic on whether he drops Townsend who has forged a good partnership with Robinson or sticks with the former Scunthorpe United man. Grady Diangana is another player who was sensational during the first half of the campaign but he faces a difficult challenge on coming straight back into the side once he returns from injury in March. Robinson and Krovinovic have been very good and it seems unthinkable to drop one of the best players in the Championship in Pereira. Hal Robson-Kanu is the hold-up man and links the play together, so who does Bilic choose?