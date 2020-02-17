Sky Sports pundit makes bold claim about West Bromwich Albion

Sky Sports pundit Scott Minto has made the bold claim that West Bromwich Albion are the best team in the Championship this season as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Minto believes that the recruitment made by Albion in January has made them stronger than the rest and are currently well on course for promotion back to the top flight.

Leeds United are occupying second spot and have a more favourable run-in than many of their promotion rivals and closed the gap to the Baggies to four points following their victory over Bristol City.

Albion drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest in a fiercely contested encounter but Minto thinks that the Reds did well to claim a point at the Hawthorns.

Another weekend, another storm(ing) weekend in the Championship! 🌪 Leeds benefit from another lively weekend but West Brom looking the strongest #LUFC #WBA 📈 pic.twitter.com/hBPi664CVR — Scott Minto (@skyscottminto) February 16, 2020

“If West Brom had a great midweek then Leeds certainly had a great weekend, with them winning and others dropping points around them,” Minto said.

“I have to say though, the game I did on Saturday, West Brom v Nottingham Forest – first of all West Brom to me, right now are the best team in the Championship.”

“We can’t say it’s them plus one, just yet, we’ve seen what’s happened in the last few months. But, I think they’ve been absolutely excellent, the additions they’ve made in January, they look very, very strong.”

“Forest did well to keep up with them, I understand what Sabri Lamouchi was saying about certain decisions that went against him, but you have to say Albion were superb, Forest did well to get that point.”

The Championship promotion race is certain to go down to the wire once again with all of the sides losing points at various stages and nobody really pulling away from the pack. It will be very interesting to see which two claim the automatic promotion places come the end of the campaign.