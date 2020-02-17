West Brom on-loan winger Callum Robinson ‘loving life’ at the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion on-loan winger Callum Robinson is ‘loving life’ at the Hawthorns and said he was delighted to get his first Albion goal in an interview with the Express & Star.

The 25-year-old has been in great form since his arrival on loan until the end of the season from Sheffield United and has forged a great partnership with Matheus Pereira, Filip Krovinovic and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Robinson has praised the quality of his new teammates and explained why it has been so easy to settle into life in the Midlands.

“I think when you are playing with good footballers, it’s easy. Those players are all comfortable on the ball, they can take it in and I’m just really enjoying playing with them,” Robinson said.

“I think we have got a bit of everything. Hal is our base up there. Matheus speaks for himself, he is an unbelievably talented footballer. And Filip is such a technically-gifted footballer as well and finds those passes. I have just been enjoying it.”

The winger netted the first goal of the game and could have grabbed himself another in stoppage time but it was ruled out for offside in controversial circumstances despite Bartley being over the goal line.

“I think I have been putting in good performances for the team – the only thing missing was that goal so I was happy to get it and help the boys get a good point,” Robinson continued.

“I think I should have had another. It should have been a goal. I had a lot of texts come through from family and friends. Everyone is saying Barts is already in the goal when it goes in.”

“I don’t know how he can be offside, he is not interfering because he’s in the net. I don’t get that one but we aren’t bitter about it.”