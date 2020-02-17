The 72
Stevenage fans react to the appointment of Alex Revell as manager

Stevenage have appointed Alex Revell as manager after sacking Graham Westley, as announced by their official club website.

The League Two side have handed their former striker his first role in management and he has become their fourth manager of the season.

Revell, who is 36 years old, retired from playing at the end of the last campaign and has since managed Boro’s Under-18’s before joining their coaching staff in January.

He now faces a tough ask in keeping them in the Football League with the club currently seven points from safety with 12 games left of this term.

Revell made 677 appearances throughout his playing career and scored 155 goals. He had spells with the likes of Southend United, Leyton Orient, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, MK Dons and Northampton.

Stevenage swooped to sign him in January 2018 on a free transfer and he went on to play 55 games for the Hertfordshire side, chipping in with 13 goals in all competitions.

Boro are now in serious danger of dropping back into non-league for the first time since gaining promotion in 2010. They have also since played in League One but their 10 year stay could be coming to an end unless Revell can work some magic.

Here is how the Stevenage fans have reacted on Twitter to his appointment:

