Stevenage sack Graham Westley and turn to Alex Revell

Stevenage have sacked Graham Westley and appointed Alex Revell as their new manager, as announced by their official club website.

Their former striker will take the reigns for the remaining 12 games of the League Two season. Mark Sampson and Ronnie Henry will both remain on the coaching staff.

Westley, who is 51 years old, arrived at Broadhall Way in December for a fourth spell in the dugout but won just twice in 15 games in all competitions.

Stevenage find themselves staring down the barrel of a return to non-league with them currently bottom of the forth tier and seven points from safety.

Boro chairman Phil Wallace has said, as per their website: “We are uncomfortable making yet another change as Graham has worked tirelessly for the Club since the day he arrived, setting up procedures and bringing some good quality new faces in, but with 6 straight defeats and 1 win in 13 league games, we are running out of time and we have to try something new.”

“Alex knows the squad, knows the players strengths and weaknesses and we are hoping his energy, dedication and enthusiasm will rub off on the lads and bring us the wins we need to survive. It’s a reversal of the Management Team we had in place before Graham came, but Revs has done brilliantly and deserves his chance.”

Next up for Stevenage is a tricky test away to Crawley Town next weekend as Revell takes his first game as a manager. It would take something special for them to survive this term after a dismal season. Can their new boss work wonders?