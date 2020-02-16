Leeds United outcast would be due a promotion bonus confirms Hay despite no games played

When you buy a player from Juventus, you expect them to go straight into the first team. However, that hasn’t been the case with Ouasim Bouy who is more than conspicuous by his absence. Now comes news, via an Athletic fan discussion, that Bouy would be in line for a promotion bonus should Leeds ascend to the Premier League.

Promotion to the Premier League has been a long time in waiting for Leeds United fans and, last season, came tantalisingly close before Derby County tore it away at the penultimate step. Since relegation from English football’s top-tier competition in 2004, the Whites have sunk as far as League One and have fought their way back into the Championship. Last season’s two-legged, semi-final tie against the Rams was the closest that they have been to bouncing back to the brightest of limelights.

Promotion this campaign would be a huge boost to United’s fans, what with it coming in their centenary season – the club being founded in 1919 out of the ashes of the disbanded Leeds City. The riches Premier League football brings are beyond compare and it would give long-suffering fans a reason to wear a big smile spread across their faces from May to August.

Aside from the fans, another likely to be wearing a big smile at Leeds United’s hopefully successful ascent to the Premier League will be, according to The Atheltic’s Phil Hay, Ouasim Buoy. 26-year-old Bouy was signed by Leeds United at the start of August 2017 and is one of super-agent Mino Raiola’s stable of footballers. His current deal runs to summer 2021, so any promotion would likely incur some form of bonus raise to his wages.

All of this comes amidst the fact that he hasn’t got anywhere near the Leeds United first team, instead being farmed straight out to Spanish side Cultural Leonesa for whom he appeared just four times – just twice (54 minutes) in La Liga2. Other than that, Bouy was sent out again on loan last season to PEC Zwolle where he featured 23 times across all competitions for the Eredivisie side.

In a fan discussion after Leeds United’s 1-0 win against Bristol City, The Athletic’s Phil Hay said that he thinks that Bouy would be entitled to an upping of his financial deal with the Whites. Responding to fan Phil B’s question as to whether Bouy would receive a bonus, Hay said:

“Good question and I suspect the answer is yes. Bonuses and pay rises are due to all staff in the event of promotion and his contract will be no different. It’s ridiculous given the fact that he is less than anonymous here but as the saying goes, that’s football.” Phil Hay – The Athletic – 15.02.20

Like the Loch Ness Monster, Ouasim Bouy is seemingly a figment of the imagination of Leeds United fans, an urban legend of sorts. However, come May and a hopefully successful tilt at promotion, he could very well be an urban legend with a big smile on his face.