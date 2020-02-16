Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk reflects on 3-0 defeat to Reading

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has said they must stick together through their poor run of form.

The Owls have won just once in their last 10 games in the Championship, which was a win away at promotion hopefuls Leeds United at Elland Road on 11th January.

They lost 3-0 at home to Reading yesterday after goals from Yakou Meite, George Puscas and Sam Baldock. Monk’s men have dropped to 12th in the table and are now nine points off the Play-Offs with 13 games left of the season to play.

The Royals’ win at Hillsborough has lifted them to two points behind Wednesday and comfortably away from relegation danger.

Monk may start to be feeling the pressure now and spoke after the game to the Owls’ official club website: “We have to fight our way out of this, it’s the only way. We have to stick together and I thought the fans were fantastic today in sticking with the players and I said that to them after the game.”

“The results aren’t good enough and they have every right to say what they wish but even though what they saw today wasn’t the level required, they stayed with the players. We know we are in a slump and we need strong character to come out the other side. Can we do it? Yes. Are the players capable of doing it? Yes. We need a win, something to get us back on track.”

He added: “I’ve been in football a long time, I’ve been a manager a long time and this run is right up there but we can get out with hard work, strong character, belief and fight.”

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is a trip to Monk’s former club Birmingham City at St Andrew’s against his ex-assistant manager turned foe Pep Clotet.