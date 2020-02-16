Southend United still waiting to sign ex-Macclesfield Town duo Theo Vassell and Emmanuel Osadebe

Southend United are still waiting to push through the signings of free agents Theo Vassell and Emmanuel Osadebe.

However, when asked whether the deals to bring the duo to Roots Hall were close to completion yesterday, the Shrimps’ boss Sol Campbell replied “you know the answer”, as per a report by the Southend Echo.

Southend are struggling at the bottom end of League One and look set for a relegation to the fourth tier. Despite this they will still be hopeful acquiring Vassell and Osadede, two players who have bags of League Two experience, will be good long-term signings.

Vassell, who is 23 years old, only joined Macclesfield Town last summer and made 20 appearances for the Cheshire side in all competitions. He has previously played for the likes of Oldham Athletic, Walsall, Gateshead and Port Vale.

He can play at either centre-back or full-back so would offer more defensive cover for Southend between now and the end of the campaign.

Osadebe is another player who Campbell wants to sign. The powerful midfielder scored four goals for the Silkmen in the first half of this season. He started his career in Ireland at Dundalk before moving to England to join Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster in 2014.

He then left the Premier League side after a year and subsequently moved to Gillingham. Osadebe played 52 times for the Gills whilst they were in League One and has since had other stints at Newport County and Cambridge United.