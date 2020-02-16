QPR keen on ex-Nottingham Forest defender Alexander Milosevic

QPR are interested in free agent defender Alexander Milosevic, according to a report by The Sun.

The Hoops could swoop for the Sweden international to help tighten up their leaky defence.

Milosevic, who is 28 years old, is available after being released by fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest at the end of October. He has since been weighing up his options and could return to England now.

The centre-back started his career in his native country with Vasalunds IF before he was snapped up by 12-time Swedish champions AIK in 2011. He went on to play 86 times during his first spell with the Stockholm-based club.

Besiktas signed him in 2015 for around €1 million but he struggled for game time in Turkey and played just seven times in four seasons. He was loaned out to Hannover 96, SV Darmstadt and Çaykur Rizespor during his spell at Vodafone Park.

AIK came calling for him for a second spell to help him get some game time back under his belt and he spent the 2018 season with them, playing 30 games in all competitions to help them win the Allsvenskan title.

Milosevic then moved to England for the first time to join Forest for free in February and played a handful of times for the second tier side during the second-half of the last campaign.

He could now be on his way to QPR which could help his chances of getting into Sweden’s squad for this summer’s European Championships.