The 72
The 72
Leeds fans celebrate during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at the Madejski Stadium, Reading, England on 10 March 2018. Picture by Adam Rivers.
Championship

“The goalkeeping” – Leeds United fans comment after Hay tweets Barnsley goal montage

By on 0 Comments
Leeds fans celebrate during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at the Madejski Stadium, Reading, England on 10 March 2018. Picture by Adam Rivers.

Leeds United were feeling the heat of the playoff-challenging pack breathing down their neck as a large points buffer was whittled down to just goal difference with Fulham sat behind them in third tapping their fingers in expectation.

However, the bonkers situation that is the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign took yet another madcap twist yesterday where the football gods were smiling happily on Leeds United whilst casting shade at those around them.

The Whites were the only side in the top-seven to win yesterday, all the others near them either losing or suffering defeats. Indeed, their closest challengers, Fulham, suffered the heaviest of those defeats being beaten 3-0 at home by a rampant Barnsley outfit who are struggling at the opposite end of the table.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United loanee Harrison thought "very keen" to join Whites permanently

A brace of goals from Cauley Woodrow (against his former side) and a goal from Junior Brown gave the Tykes a welcome three points as they look to pull away from the bottom of the table – they are still six points from safety.

Brown’s goal has been retweeted (below) by The Athletic’s Phil Hay, a man sometimes referred to as ‘Mr Leeds’ due to his time as the chief football writer for the Yorkshire Evening Post.

As with anything that Hay tweets, there was bound to be a response from Leeds United fans. As usual, they didn’t disappoint and here are a selection of replies to his retweet.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Former England goalkeeper hails West Brom shot stopper Sam Johnstone
‘What goalkeeping’ – Leeds United fans reply to Phil Hay tweet of Brown goal

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts