“The goalkeeping” – Leeds United fans comment after Hay tweets Barnsley goal montage

Leeds United were feeling the heat of the playoff-challenging pack breathing down their neck as a large points buffer was whittled down to just goal difference with Fulham sat behind them in third tapping their fingers in expectation.

However, the bonkers situation that is the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign took yet another madcap twist yesterday where the football gods were smiling happily on Leeds United whilst casting shade at those around them.

The Whites were the only side in the top-seven to win yesterday, all the others near them either losing or suffering defeats. Indeed, their closest challengers, Fulham, suffered the heaviest of those defeats being beaten 3-0 at home by a rampant Barnsley outfit who are struggling at the opposite end of the table.

A brace of goals from Cauley Woodrow (against his former side) and a goal from Junior Brown gave the Tykes a welcome three points as they look to pull away from the bottom of the table – they are still six points from safety.

Brown’s goal has been retweeted (below) by The Athletic’s Phil Hay, a man sometimes referred to as ‘Mr Leeds’ due to his time as the chief football writer for the Yorkshire Evening Post.

As with anything that Hay tweets, there was bound to be a response from Leeds United fans. As usual, they didn’t disappoint and here are a selection of replies to his retweet.

‘What goalkeeping’ – Leeds United fans reply to Phil Hay tweet of Brown goal

sorry. Was a cracking result — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 16, 2020

looks like kikovirus might be spreading #lufc — LUFCGTI (@lufcgti) February 16, 2020

Kiko would have got to that and dribble passed 3 of them… — ყąŋ (@lufcryann) February 16, 2020

If that was Kiko. Shots would be fired — Parma (@Hello_Parma) February 16, 2020

Guarantee he has a blinder when we play them again. — Nathan Phillips (@NathanP92) February 16, 2020

As goalkeepers are asked to come off their line more and play more like an outfield player we’ll surely see more mistakes. — Tom Woodhead (@tdwoodhead) February 16, 2020

How was Bielsa there whilst managing us at the same time?! #witchcraft pic.twitter.com/qVuMLMwXTi — Ollie Mulkeen (@OllieTrumpet) February 16, 2020