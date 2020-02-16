“Disappointing” – Leeds United injury commented on by former White Whelan

Adam Forshaw was a £4.5million+ buy from Middlesbrough and is that type of player who adds a sense of rhythm and security to a midfield unit. However, this season at Leeds United has been wiped out by injury in a manner that has left former Whites striker Noel Whelan “disappointed” according to words carried by Football Insider.

28-year-old Liverpool-born Forshaw has played 52 times for Leeds United since his £multi-million from Boro in mid-January 2018 but has only featured eight times this season for the Whites. Those appearances ended in late September with his participation in the 1-0 loss to Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Since then he has become something of a ghost with United fans bringing up his name whenever there was an injury report issued by the club, these fans pestering as to when a return was on the cards. Those return hopes were scotched with news that he was to undergo a season-ending operation on a hip problem.

Thankfully, as the above Instagram post from Forshaw shows, the operation is complete and it is an operation that has been deemed a success. Now it is the long road of rehabilitation that the central midfielder must travel as he battles back to full fitness in readiness for next season.

It is an injury setback that former Whites striker Noel Whelan commented on when speaking to Football Insider. On Forshaw’s absence and the effect on Leeds United, Whelan says: “He started the season off so well, I don’t know why it’s taken so long to come out and say this, it’s taken a long, long time.

“We’ve carried on the season without him, it would have been nice to see him back and have that kind of lift for the side because I think he’s the next best thing we have for Kalvin in that role.

“On that side of things, it’s disappointing not to have that experience and that quality in the ranks.”

The disappointment that Whelan feels is also felt by many Leeds United fans with Forshaw being a vital component in Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield plans and the way the Whites impose their style of play. However, injury has robbed Leeds of that “quality in the ranks” that Whelan speaks of but, thankfully, the Whites have adapted in Forshaw’s absence and sit 2nd in the Championship table.