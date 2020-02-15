The 72
The 72
Leeds United fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 1 January 2020.
Championship

Leeds United fans celebrate after vital victory over Bristol City

By on 0 Comments
Leeds United fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 1 January 2020.

It was a return to winning ways today for Leeds United as they beat Lee Johnson’s Bristol City side at Elland Road by a slender 1-0 margin. However, it was enough to allow the home side Whites to open up a slight gap to the playoff-chasing pack.

The two-point gap that Leeds opened up was thanks to a proper turn-up for the books as Leeds’ fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley went to Fulham and ransacked Craven Cottage with a 3-0 victory before returning to Oakwell with all three points courtesy of goals from Curtis Woodrow (24′ pen, 79′) and Junior Brown (51′).

That was enough for Leeds United, winners courtesy of Luke Ayling finishing off a typical pinball goal, to stretch the gap over third-place Fulham to a three-point gap and narrow the gap between themselves and leaders, West Brom, to four points with Baggies drawing 2-2 against local rivals Birmingham City.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Three things we learnt about West Brom following 2-1 victory over Reading

The game itself was, effectively, all Leeds United with the Whites taking the game to Lee Johnson’s charges for the whole 90 minutes. It was a performance that piggy-backed on the successes of the Brentford game and went a long way to proving that the Whites aren’t a spent force.

The winner – Bill scores against his old side

Whilst the storm gods might have been readying themselves ushering in Storm Denis, the football gods were smiling kindly on the Whites for a change with those around them either losing or dropping points through draws. A gap is a gap at any point of a season but becomes more crucial as the games wither and wane as the season-end creeps ever closer.

Tale of the tape – headline figures from the game
  • Possession: 68.5% (75.3% first-half; 62.3% second-half)
  • Pass Accuraccy: 79% (81% first-half; 75% second-half)
  • Passes: 550 (315 first-half; 235 second-half)
  • Final-third Passes: 266 (128 first-half; 138 second-half)
  • Crosses: 33 (15 first-half; 18 second-half)
  • Chances Created: 13 (9 first-half; 4 second-half)
  • Shots: 21 (13 first-half; 8 second-half)
IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United fans react after Hay's comment on Phillips future
Leeds United fans react to Bristol City win

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts