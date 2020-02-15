Leeds United fans celebrate after vital victory over Bristol City

It was a return to winning ways today for Leeds United as they beat Lee Johnson’s Bristol City side at Elland Road by a slender 1-0 margin. However, it was enough to allow the home side Whites to open up a slight gap to the playoff-chasing pack.

The two-point gap that Leeds opened up was thanks to a proper turn-up for the books as Leeds’ fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley went to Fulham and ransacked Craven Cottage with a 3-0 victory before returning to Oakwell with all three points courtesy of goals from Curtis Woodrow (24′ pen, 79′) and Junior Brown (51′).

That was enough for Leeds United, winners courtesy of Luke Ayling finishing off a typical pinball goal, to stretch the gap over third-place Fulham to a three-point gap and narrow the gap between themselves and leaders, West Brom, to four points with Baggies drawing 2-2 against local rivals Birmingham City.

The game itself was, effectively, all Leeds United with the Whites taking the game to Lee Johnson’s charges for the whole 90 minutes. It was a performance that piggy-backed on the successes of the Brentford game and went a long way to proving that the Whites aren’t a spent force.

The winner – Bill scores against his old side

Whilst the storm gods might have been readying themselves ushering in Storm Denis, the football gods were smiling kindly on the Whites for a change with those around them either losing or dropping points through draws. A gap is a gap at any point of a season but becomes more crucial as the games wither and wane as the season-end creeps ever closer.

Tale of the tape – headline figures from the game

Possession: 68.5% (75.3% first-half; 62.3% second-half)

Pass Accuraccy: 79% (81% first-half; 75% second-half)

Passes: 550 (315 first-half; 235 second-half)

Final-third Passes: 266 (128 first-half; 138 second-half)

Crosses: 33 (15 first-half; 18 second-half)

Chances Created: 13 (9 first-half; 4 second-half)

Shots: 21 (13 first-half; 8 second-half)

Leeds United fans react to Bristol City win

I love Kalvin Phillips. What a performance 💙💛#lufc — Adam Smalley (@Small3) February 15, 2020

Clean sheet for Kiko….best keeper in the league 😂😂😂 #lufc — Ryan Martin (@_RianMartin_) February 15, 2020

What a performance from the boys 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #lufc — Danny Heffernan (@DannyH_2001) February 15, 2020

Dominated that from start to finish, should’ve score 6/7 today #lufc — Damon Penney (@dlpenney17) February 15, 2020

Kalvin is back = Leeds are back #lufc — Paul Taylor (@TaylorPaul83) February 15, 2020

For me, Stuart Dallas was man of the match today. He’s brought balance back to the defence at a time it was most needed. He’s the most adaptable and hard working player. Appreciate Kalvin, Harrison, Klich etc. were all superb, but he’s my unsung hero #lufc @dallas_stuart 👏👏👏 — Michael 💙💛 (@Mickledonions) February 15, 2020

Everyone doing us a favour and falling apart today. Klich was very good. Dallas and Costa immense. Phillips instrumental in the win as was Harrison. #lufc — Danny (@skirmishmonkey) February 15, 2020

Don’t care if we wanted a few chances, got the win and everyone else around us had a bad day. This league is mental, 13 to go! #lufc — Wardy (@WardyAJ) February 15, 2020

Only team to win in the top seven you say? #LUFC pic.twitter.com/sILcEXZwNl — Lee (@LufcLee19) February 15, 2020