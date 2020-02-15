Former Hull City winger Tyler Hamilton on trial at Sunderland

Former Hull City winger Tyler Hamilton is on trial at Sunderland, as per a report by Hull Live.

The youngster played for the Black Cats’ Under-23’s side last night against rivals Newcastle United, a game in which the Toon won 2-0.

Hamilton, who is 21 years old, is currently a free agent after being released by Hull at the end of the transfer window. He is currently weighing up his next move and is being looked at by Sunderland who also had Reading midfielder Tyler Frost playing for them yesterday.

The winger spent the first half of this season on loan at Hartlepool United and made eight appearances for the National League side, chipping in with a single goal. Hull recalled him from his loan last month before his departure so the Pools could also continue to monitor his situation.

Hamilton was in the final year of his contract at the KCOM Stadium anyway before parting company prematurely. He joined his local side at the age of eight and rose up through their academy.

He was a key player for the Yorkshire side at youth levels and made his only senior appearance for them to date in a League Cup clash away to Doncaster Rovers in August 2017.

Hull have seen academy graduates such as Keane Lewis-Potter, Dan Batty and Rob McKenzie establish themselves in their first team plans over recent times so Hamilton will now be eager to prove his former side wrong as he aims to earn a deal at Sunderland.