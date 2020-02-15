Doncaster Rovers’ Kieran Sadlier opens up over contract situation

Doncaster Rovers will be desperate for key midfielder Kieran Sadlier to sign a new contract.

The Irishman’s current deal at the Keepmoat Stadium expires at the end of the season and he is likely to be the subject of interest from elsewhere.

Sadlier, who is 25 years old, has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Darren Moore’s side so far this season. Donny signed him in 2018 from Cork City, where he had previously been prolific in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

He has admitted he is unsure of his future with the League One club as he continues to focus on his sides’ push for the League One Play-Offs.

The ex-West Ham United and Peterborough United man has said, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press: “I want to test myself at the highest level possible. That has always been my main aim since starting out as a professional footballer. Whether it’s with Doncaster or not, I can’t tell, but it’s somewhere I’d like to go eventually in my career. I could also stay if we’re pushing for promotion from League One and push for promotion next year.”

On contract negotiations he said: “It’s in the hands of the club and my agents and they’re talking. I’m just concentrating on my performances and trying to stay consistent. I feel, of late, I’ve been doing that. That is my real aim. One of the targets is to get into the play-offs and get promoted this season and I’m just focusing on that.”

Doncaster are two points off the top six and take on Gillingham away today looking to creep further up the table.