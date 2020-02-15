The 72
The Hawthorns West Brom Albion ground before the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 28 October 2017. Photo by Gary Learmonth.
Championship

PREVIEW: West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to continue their push for the Sky Bet Championship title when Nottingham Forest are the visitors to The Hawthorns this lunchtime.

The Baggies are six points clear at the summit while Slaven Bilic’s side have won each of their last three matches in the Sky Bet Championship.

West Bromwich Albion have no new injury concerns ahead of the match with just Grady Diangana and Nathan Ferguson sidelined. Experienced trip Kieran Gibbs, Gareth Barry and Chris Brunt are well all on their way to returning to full fitness and could be available for selection against Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest.

Nottingham Forest are set to be without 16-goal striker Lewis Grabban for their trip to the West Midlands. The player has been struggling with a knee injury which is yet to clear up and recent addition Nuno da Costa could be called into attack in his place. Midfield pair Samba Sow and Sammy Ameobi are understood to be closing in on their returns to fitness and could make the squad.

The Reds have lost two of their last three matches in the Sky Bet Championship including a 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City last time they were on the road.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 12.30pm and will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

