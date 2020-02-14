Ipswich Town – 13 must-win games

Freddie Sears said that Ipswich is now targetting the play-offs, then Paul Lambert said that Ipswich is still targetting the top two, as reported in the East Anglian Daily Times, but which is it?

Ok, so the headline is a little dramatic, but the way Ipswich Towns campaign has faltered, 13 results are pretty much the only remedy. The season has not gone to plan, some fans were arrogantly touting “100 goals 100 points” back in August, and yet those same fans are considering a protest tomorrow about the Chairman/Owner Marcus Evans and his lack of backing.

Burton is a must-win, to appease the fans, subdue the protests and keep pace with the pack. This week has seen some of the more bizarre press conferences, including apologies, criticisms, borderline tantrums and mostly embarrassment.

Enigmatic Frontman James ‘Lord’ Norwood has suffered a loss of confidence, Kayden Jackson has all but burned out, Will Keane is misfiring and Freddie Sears is still not quite fit, and that’s just the four forwards.

Paul Lambert was quizzed about the ambitions again and responded in a somewhat terse fashion, obviously annoyed at the constant questioning, Lambert did not like the tag of ‘high wage budget’ and reacted angrily, responding by questioning who finds these figures?

But back to the on-pitch antics. Of the 13 remaining games, Ipswich have 9 at home, which is not the advantage it sounds. Ipswich Town’s home form being part of the big problem, although in those 13 games, the current top six feature just twice, Coventry and Portsmouth both travel to Portman Road. That is not to say that any of the other games can be considered easy, Ipswich have already learned that the hard way.

Burton (H), Oxford (H), Blackpool (A), Fleetwood (H), Coventry (H), Bristol Rovers (A), Portsmouth (H), Southend (H), Bolton (H), Shrewsbury (A), Rochdale (H), Doncaster (A), MK Dons (H): 13 games which, on paper, could deliver plenty of the 39 points but several of these teams will relish playing a disjointed, arrogant club like Ipswich. A club where the fans have gone from too positive to too negative in the space of the last two months.

What else can I add to this? How about mentioning ‘that’ 5-year contract Paul Lambert signed before it dipped off or maybe the debt that the Owner assumed, £90million, a sum which would have seen Ipswich a lot further down the ladder than League One. But, he is the ‘villain’ so maybe I should leave that.

What I can add, is I will be at all 9 home games and haven’t ruled out the aways entirely, but I don’t know how I will be feeling come the last day versus MK Dons. Especially if we need a result.