Millwall midfielder Leonard happy to be making return to action after four month injury lay-off

Speaking to the club’s official website, Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard has said he is happy to be making his return to action after a long spell on the sidelines.

Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard last played for the Lions against Leeds United in the early stages of October, with a knee injury keeping him out of action since then.

The last four months have been tough for 27-year-old Leonard, missing out as Gary Rowett’s side have been in strong form. Now, the midfielder is returning back to full fitness, playing in a reserve game on Monday before coming off the bench in the midweek draw against Fulham.

Leonard has spoken to the club’s official website about his return and his time on the sidelines, saying he is happy to have made his return to action. He said:

“I was pleased. I played in a reserve game on Monday, so it was nice to get some minutes and get back involved. That was the first aim for me, to get back into the squad.

“It was a tough game to come into, to be fair. It was a tight game, although they were a little bit on top at the time. We wanted to try and pack the midfield a bit and stop them playing with the ball, and also to get us up the pitch and press a bit higher.

“I think both teams could have nicked it at the end, but a point was a fair result.”

“It’s horrible – not enjoyable,” said Leonard when discussing his recovery.

“Most people don’t see it, they just come to the games and support the lads, but day-to-day it hasn’t been easy. There’s been gym work and work with the physio and the fitness coaches. I had a bit of a setback as well, so I was out double the time I was supposed to be.

“Mentally, the biggest thing for me is getting back out there. It was hard watching the games sitting behind the dugout, that’s not an easy thing to do, so it’s nice to be on the other side of things again now.”