Leeds United star Jean-Kevin Augustin edging closer to Bielsa’s fitness levels

Leeds United star Jean-Kevin Augustin is edging closer to fitness levels required by manager Marcelo Bielsa according to Football Insider.

It has been reported that Augustin has done extensive training with Leeds’ conditioning staff away from the main squad since joining from RB Leipzig last month.

Whites’ fans have been disappointed that the striker has barely featured for Bielsa since his arrival and coincided with the inconsistent form of Patrick Bamford, many supporters have called for Augustin to start.

He is said to be showing great enthusiasm and a willingness to increase his fitness levels which will ensure he will in the plans of Bielsa for their game against Bristol City on Saturday.

The Argentine had earlier confirmed that Augustin wasn’t quite up to the standards required fitness-wise due to his lack of match action for Leipzig so far this season.

He has come off the bench in the last two games against Brentford and Nottingham Forest after sitting out the first two matches following his arrival.

Bielsa did reveal in his pre-match press conference yesterday that Bamford would once again lead the line for the Whites and that Augustin would be an option from the substitutes bench.

Bamford has come in for criticism due to his lack of clinical finishing on occasions this campaign and should Leeds once again struggle in front of goal it surely can’t be too long before we see Augustin feature more prominently.

Leeds will hope to get back to winning ways following their recent slump which has seen them cling onto second place in the table on goal difference from third-placed Fulham.