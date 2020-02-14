Nottingham Forest set to announce new deal for promising youngster Jordan Gabriel

Nottingham Forest are set to announce a new deal for promising youngster Jordan Gabriel as reported by Football Insider.

The Reds confirmed yesterday that defender Joe Worrall had agreed a new long-term contract with the club and news of another deal set to be agreed will be of a real boost for Forest.

Gabriel is currently on loan at Scunthorpe United for the rest of the season and is set to sign for two-and-a-half years until the summer of 2022 with his parent club.

The 21-year-old has only featured once from the bench for Sabri Lamouchi’s side but the fact they are offering him a new deal highlight the faith they have in the youngster.

The right-back signed for Scunthorpe in January and has already impressed, having made four appearances for the League Two side.

Despite Gabriel being on loan at Scunthorpe, the Championship side believe he has a huge amount of potential and are keen to tie down his long-term future to Forest.

He predominantly plays at right-back and this is his preferred position and he will be hoping that spending the second half of the season on loan at the Irons will help him develop and mature as a player for when he returns to the East Midlands.

With Worrall having signed a new four-year deal with the club this is another statement of intent from Lamouchi’s side.

They are in next in action on Saturday lunchtime against league leaders West Bromwich Albion where they will be aiming to bounce back from their recent defeat against Charlton Athletic. Forest are currently in fifth spot but are still harbouring hopes of pushing for an automatic promotion place.