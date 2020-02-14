Middlesbrough’s Jonathan Woodgate remains tight-lipped on Ben Gibson situation

Speaking to the press this morning, Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has remained tight-lipped on the situation surrounding Burnley’s Ben Gibson training with the club.

Gibson is training with Middlesbrough at the Rockcliffe Park training complex, amidst rumours of a bust up with Burnley coaching staff this week.

The defender had reportedly been spoken to about his performance in training, and Burnley reached out to Boro to see if he could train with his former club.

Gibson left his native Teesside for Turf Moor in 2018 for a club record fee of £15 million, but has gone on to play just one league game since signing. The lack of game time has been frustrating for the 27-year old, and he attempted to push through a move in the recent January transfer window.

Both Middlesbrough and Watford were the two front runners in the pursuit of Gibson’s signature, but Burnley boss Sean Dyche revealed that no offers met their terms for a loan deal.

When asked about the situation, Woodgate played it down somewhat:

“Ben is training at Rockliffe and he’s a Burnley player” he said.

“I want to talk about Middlesbrough, he’s not our player.

“I just want to talk about Middlesbrough.”

The acquisition of a new centre-half was vital for Boro in the window given the number of high profile injuries. Dani Ayala, George Friend and Ryan Shotton are all still recovering, and Gibson was seen as a short-term option.

However, with nothing coming to fruition, Woodgate instead opted for Saint-Etienne’s Harold Moukoudi.