Nottingham Forest tie down centre-back Joe Worrall to long-term deal – player reaction

Nottingham Forest have confirmed on their official club website that defender Joe Worrall has committed his long-term future to the club, putting pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the City Ground until 2024.

Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall has committed his long-term future to his boyhood club, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the club to keep him at the City Ground until 2024.

Worrall has been with the club since a young age and has now moved to express his delight at securing his future with Nottingham Forest. He spoke to the club’s official website upon the announcement of the deal, saying:

“I am over the moon. It is something that I have wanted to do for a couple of months so to get it finally done has given me peace of mind until the end of the season. I now have one thing to focus on and that is to win as many games as possible. We have 14 games left so now I have got my situation out of the way I can focus on pushing up the league.

“When you say it, it makes me smile. It is a proud day for me and is something that you dream of when a young lad, to play for such a big football club and so far I have played a number of games this season and over the years.

“To commit myself for another four-and-a-half years is fantastic and I just want to thank everyone involved.”

Since making his breakthrough from the club’s academy, Worrall has gone on to play 90 times for the club’s senior side, scoring two goals and laying on three assists along the way. Now, he will be hoping to push on further and help Forest in their efforts to win promotion to the Premier League.