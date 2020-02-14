Lee Bowyer keen to secure new contract for Charlton Athletic defender Sarr

Speaking to the London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has expressed his desire to tie defender Naby Sarr down to a new contract, with his current deal up at the end of the season.

Defender Naby Sarr has featured frequently in the Championship for Charlton Athletic so far this season, playing in 23 matches across all competitions, scoring three goals and laying on five assists in the process.

At times, Sarr has come under fire for mistakes which have seen some Charlton fans call for him to be axed from the starting 11. However, manager Lee Bowyer has been sticking by the defender and has now voiced his hopes of tying the 26-year-old down to a new deal.

Speaking to London News Online, Bowyer praised Sarr for the impact he has on the Addicks, acknowledging his mistakes as well. He said:

“I would love to keep him. When we play well, Naby is playing. That’s because when we pass the ball well it starts from the back. So many of the goals we’ve scored have come from passing out from the back and Naby is involved a lot of the time because he is very comfortable on the ball.

“Yeah, he makes mistakes – but all defenders do. You watch the Premier League and they make mistakes. If no-one made mistakes there wouldn’t be any goals. I’d rather it not be our defenders, but that’s the game. It’s about limiting those mistakes.

“He is good for our squad and different to the other centre-halves that we have – left-footed. There are not many out there. I like him as a person. He is a lovely fella and great around the place.”