Hull City’s deadline day signing James Scott set for extended spell on the sidelines

Speaking to Hull Live, Hull City manager Grant McCann has revealed that deadline day signing James Scott is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in his first training session with the club.

Young striker James Scott made the move from Motherwell to Championship outfit Hull City on deadline day of the January transfer window, coming in to bolster Grant McCann’s attacking options after losing Jarrod Bowen to West Ham.

But now, the forward has been dealt a big setback after suffering an ankle injury in his first training session with the club. Hull boss Grant McCann provided the bad news, confirming that it is likely to be a matter of months rather than weeks on the sidelines for Scott.

Speaking to Hull Live, he said:

“We’ll hopefully know a bit more when we get the review from the consultant. We don’t know the extent of the damage but it’s not going to be a matter of weeks. It’s probably going to be months. It’s tough because he’s come down from Scotland and in his first day he gets injured in training.

“He was so happy and delighted to be here. He hadn’t been injured for four or five years and it’s just an unfortunate incident on the training ground with no one near him. He’s just twisted on his ankle.

“We were all devastated for him. We gave him a few days to get his head right but we’ll able to know more now that the swelling has gone down.”