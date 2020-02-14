West Brom defender Kyle Bartley believes they are showing ‘signs of champions’

West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Bartley believes the Baggies are showing ‘signs of champions’ following their recent run of three wins in three games. In an interview with the Express & Star, Bartley expressed his delight at the response from their poor form over Christmas.

Albion’s most recent game against Reading ended in a 2-1 victory and it was the Royals who took the lead through a Puscas penalty due to a handball by Bartley and the defender admitted he was happy to atone for his error by scoring the winning goal.

“I had some making up to do. It was obviously a mistake for the first goal, but I managed to keep my head. I have got great team-mates around me and I was determined to make up for it.”

“Thankfully I managed to do that by getting the winning goal. I got a nudge, I tried to exaggerate it a little bit and it’s hit my hand. I had to get it out my head early and focus on my game, so it was great to get that winner for the boys.”

Bartley admitted that their difficult run had caused some words to be had in the Albion dressing room but didn’t elaborate on the details. However, it clearly worked and West Brom have now built up a healthy six-point lead over second-placed Leeds United.

“Yeah, obviously after the bad patch we had during December it was important for us to get back on track,” said the former Swansea City man.

“It’s three out of three. But it needs to be just the start for us. We have got another massive game coming up on Saturday – we need to keep our feet on the ground and keep working hard. We spoke, we spoke as men about taking more responsibility as individuals,” said Bartley.

“I think a lot of the times when you concede it’s the mindset that has let you down. We cleared the air with a few things that I’ll keep inside the dressing room. And since, touch wood, it’s been going well.”