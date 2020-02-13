Leeds United recruit Augustin misses out on first start again – must wait

Leeds United, under Marcelo Bielsa, have relied upon a single striker in their preferred formation with attacking support coming from behind rather than alongside the lone frontman. That preferred frontman has been Partick Bamford this season and it isn’t going to change any time soon according to Bielsa’s pre-Bristol City presser carried by BBC Radio Leeds.

In this interview with Marcelo Bielsa, says many things that will give Leeds fans food for thought ahead of the visit of Lee Johnson’s play-off challenging Robins. Amongst these comments from el jefe, Bielsa was news that Kiko Casilla would start after his colossal blunder versus Brentford on Tuesday night – news that hasn’t exactly gone down too well with many Whites fans.

However, coming at the end of Bielsa’s comment that Casilla would start versus Bristol City was an aside that Patrick Bamford would also start on Saturday. Bamford himself, like Casilla, has come in for a degree of criticism from the terraces as the goals have turned sporadic in nature and Leeds’ results have dried up. Still, the loyalty that Bielsa prides himself on has seen him stick with the former Boro player over recent loanee signing Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin signed on a short-term loan deal in late January from Red Bull Leipzig via AS Monaco and wasn’t considered for either of the first two games he could have featured in which were against Millwall and Wigan Athletic. His time in a Leeds shirt has been reduced to two 45-minute slots for the Under-23s versus Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County and two appearances from the bench against Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Bielsa’s words that Bamford will start on Saturday obviously means that Leeds fans will have to be patient in order to see new signing Augustin make his first start for the Whites.