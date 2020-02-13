The 72
Leeds United goalkeeper Francisco Casilla (13) reacts to winning 1-0 during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 1 October 2019.
Championship

Leeds United fans react after Bielsa presser confirms keeper start

He started the season in imperious form, wiping away any lingering doubts that Leeds United fans might have had about him carried over from last season. However, those demons seem to have ebbed back on as tide of inconsistent performances and bad mistakes that have floated to the surface of Kiko Casilla’s game in recent weeks.

Tuesday night’s blooper saw him fail to control a pass into his box from his left, the ball rolling under his right-foot and allowing Said Benrahma the most simple of simple tap-ins that he will likely ever have in his football career.

That howler followed on from a blooper against Nottingham Forest on Saturday last when he allowed a ferocious Sammy Ameobi shot to be fired in at his near post. That blooper followed a series of other ropey instances where Whites keeper Casilla had been found wanting – his positioning often being criticised.

The magnitude of his mistake against Brentford, to gift the Londoners the lead at Griffin Park, has drawn much criticism from Whites fans yet has also seen Leeds United players close ranks in support of their keeper. That support has also distilled upwards to boss Marcelo Bielsa.

In this clip from today’s pre-Bristol City presser, Bielsa is asked by BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope [02:15] whether there will be any player changes, then refining his probe [02:27] to specifically mention Kiko Casilla. Bielsa replies quite clearly that there will be no change saying: “No. Casilla is going to play.”

In light of his recent errors of judgement, Whites fans have been calling for him to be dropped from the starting line-up and replaced with Ilhan Meslier, the young French stopper who played so well at Arsenal in the FA Cup. This decision has caused many Leeds to take to Twitter to comment; here’s a look at what some of them are saying.

Leeds United fans comment on Casilla confirmed start

