Leeds United fans react after Bielsa presser confirms keeper start

He started the season in imperious form, wiping away any lingering doubts that Leeds United fans might have had about him carried over from last season. However, those demons seem to have ebbed back on as tide of inconsistent performances and bad mistakes that have floated to the surface of Kiko Casilla’s game in recent weeks.

Tuesday night’s blooper saw him fail to control a pass into his box from his left, the ball rolling under his right-foot and allowing Said Benrahma the most simple of simple tap-ins that he will likely ever have in his football career.

That howler followed on from a blooper against Nottingham Forest on Saturday last when he allowed a ferocious Sammy Ameobi shot to be fired in at his near post. That blooper followed a series of other ropey instances where Whites keeper Casilla had been found wanting – his positioning often being criticised.

The magnitude of his mistake against Brentford, to gift the Londoners the lead at Griffin Park, has drawn much criticism from Whites fans yet has also seen Leeds United players close ranks in support of their keeper. That support has also distilled upwards to boss Marcelo Bielsa.

In this clip from today’s pre-Bristol City presser, Bielsa is asked by BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope [02:15] whether there will be any player changes, then refining his probe [02:27] to specifically mention Kiko Casilla. Bielsa replies quite clearly that there will be no change saying: “No. Casilla is going to play.”

In light of his recent errors of judgement, Whites fans have been calling for him to be dropped from the starting line-up and replaced with Ilhan Meslier, the young French stopper who played so well at Arsenal in the FA Cup. This decision has caused many Leeds to take to Twitter to comment; here’s a look at what some of them are saying.

Leeds United fans comment on Casilla confirmed start

He just wont learn will he? Wait until it gets right down to the wire again and Casilla messes up last game of the season and we miss out on promotion, then who’s to blame? — David (@iiTzDavid95x) February 13, 2020

Fair enough it’s all healthy debate. I hope I’m wrong. Just personally feel Casilla has run out of lives and it’s time for a change. — Sam Allan (@SamAllanUK) February 13, 2020

Casilla and Bamford will be the reason Leeds don’t go up! — Johnny F (@JF_LUFCmod) February 13, 2020

Don’t think Bielsa is acting in the best interest of Casilla or the club here. Taking a very big risk me thinks… — Erling Fjelly 💛💙 (@Bokzman) February 13, 2020

Very concerned. And what are the subs thinking? Can’t be motivating seeing the guy in front of you being a clusterf.. Week after week — raypettersen (@raypettersen) February 13, 2020

Exactly, great coach but a poor manager! — LeedsMann15 (@LeedsMann15) February 13, 2020

The only way that Kiko is gonna get dropped is if he’s caught dropping litter at Thorpe Arch!! Dread to think how many more soft goals are in store for us 🧐 — ISawBattyScore (@BattySaw) February 13, 2020

How can this happen he clearly has lost his form and his confidence and will cost us promotion In all my time watching football I’ve never seen such a problem inconsistent goal keeper who destroys the rest of the team’s confidence — Steve hull (@hull_stevehull) February 13, 2020