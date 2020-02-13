West Brom boss Slaven Bilic to face real ‘selection headache’ with soon-to-be return of Grady Diangana

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic to prepared to face a real ‘selection headache’ with the soon-to-be return of Grady Diangana as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Albion have recently signed Callum Robinson on loan from Sheffield United and Kamil Grosicki from Hull City for a fee of £800,000 and they have taken to life at the Hawthorns seamlessly to ensure the absence of Diangana hasn’t been as severely felt as over the Christmas period.

Due to the added competition in the Baggies ranks, Matt Phillips has raised his game in his past couple of appearances along with Filip Krovinovic’s best form since arriving on loan from Benfica in the summer.

Before Diangana picked up his latest injury against Stoke City he had been in scintillating form for Slaven Bilic’s side bagging himself both goals and assists as he became one of the first names on the teamsheet.

However, despite West Brom looking more than capable in the absence of Diangana, Bilic has admitted he is very much looking forward to welcoming him back.

“It’s never a problem to have good players, especially in a situation where everything is positive,” Bilic explained. “Everybody wants the same goal, the same cause.”

“Unfortunately Grady will still be out for a few more weeks, but I can’t wait for him to come back. I can’t wait.”

Bilic also insisted that West Brom won’t be getting carried away despite their victory against Reading ensuring they went six points clear at the top of the table. The Croatian stated that their main focus was on their crunch game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

“To be fair, the key is not to talk about six points clear, or gap,” he added. “If it was two games to go, definitely. But there isn’t so nothing, no gap, it’s just Forest and that’s it. Nothing else. That’s the only way.”