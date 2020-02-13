The 72
The 72
The Hawthorns during the The FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Gateshead at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 3 January 2015. Photo by Alan Franklin.
Championship

Former England goalkeeper hails West Brom shot stopper Sam Johnstone

By on 0 Comments
The Hawthorns during the The FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Gateshead at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 3 January 2015. Photo by Alan Franklin.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hailed the impressive performances of West Bromwich Albion shot stopper Sam Johnstone this season in an interview with Football Insider.

Johnstone is pushing for promotion to the Premier League with the Baggies and Robinson believes that the goalkeeper is enjoying his best season to date and will be vitally important for West Brom for the rest of the campaign.

The 26-year-old has been an ever-present in the league for West Brom this season and the former Manchester United man is playing some of his best football for the club.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Burton Albion loanee Jamie Murphy discusses Rangers future

Robinson had his say on the goalkeeper: “He’s definitely having a good season there, his performances have been very, very good, he’s kept a lot of clean sheets this year.”

“He’s playing in a team that are playing that well. For someone like him, he’s 26 now, he’s been ever-present and I think this is probably his best season as a goalkeeper, from the outside looking in.”

“Watching him progress in the way that he has done, I probably wouldn’t be too far off saying, and he would probably say the same, this is his best season so far in his career.”

IN OTHER NEWS:  Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town winger Ross Wallace joins St Mirren

At times throughout the campaign, Johnstone has come in for criticism from some sections of the West Brom supporters with some claiming that the commanding of his area and less than vocal approach are two areas which could be very much improved.

However, Johnstone is still at a fairly young age for a goalkeeper and his shot stopping is extremely impressive and he has been an overall solid presence for the Midlands side this season.

About Author

Related Posts