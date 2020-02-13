“Silly mistakes” cost Derby County in 3-2 loss to Bristol City says Chris Martin

Speaking to the club’s official website, Derby County striker Chris Martin has said that silly mistakes cost the Rams in their 3-2 defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Despite their best efforts, Derby County were unable to pull off a late fightback against Bristol City, losing 3-2 at Ashton Gate on Wednesday night.

Nahki Wells and Filip Benkovic scored their first goals for the club to put the Robins 2-0 up heading into the break, with Famara Diedhiou adding a third with 58 minutes on the clock.

Martyn Waghorn pulled one back just after the hour mark and Chris Martin added a second with less than 10 minutes left to set up a dramatic finish, but it was Lee Johnson’s side who held on to secure the three points.

After the game, Martin spoke to the club’s official website to reflect on the loss, saying:

“It is disappointing that we couldn’t keep the momentum from the previous away win at the weekend. You saw the same sort of fight at the end, but it came too little too late. I think there are some positives moving forward that we can continue if we can cut out those silly mistakes and the errors in set plays.

“We spoke about it in the dressing room and we didn’t feel like they (Bristol City) were particularly better than us over the course of the 90 minutes, but we conceded some poor goals.

“We have only got ourselves to blame because I felt that we were in control on the balance of play, but the balance of play doesn’t matter. It is what you do in the boxes – the desire to put it in one end and at the other end keep it out. We weren’t good enough at that.”