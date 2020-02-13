Lee Bowyer excited ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash – sell-out crowd expected

Speaking to the club’s official website, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has expressed his excitement for this weekend’s game against Blackburn Rovers, with the Addicks set to play in front of a sell-out crowd at The Valley.

Charlton Athletic will be heading into this weekend’s fixtures in high spirits, coming off the back of a midweek win over promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest. Waiting for them this weekend is Blackburn Rovers, who head into the tie off the back of a 3-0 win over Hull City in the week.

The game is an important one for both sides. Charlton Athletic are hoping to pick up another three points as they look to stave off relegation to League One, while Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the top six.

Ahead of the game, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer spoke to the club’s official website to express his excitement, as the Addicks prepare to play in front of a sell-out crowd. He said:

“It’s going to be great. I think the last time we sold out was the play-offs. The place is going to be bouncing. Seeing The Valley full again just shows how far the club has come since I’ve been in charge. Would you have said we’d be playing in a Championship game in front of a full stadium? None of us would have dreamed that.

“Moving forward that can only be positive for us. Every player wants to play in front of sell-out crowds. Especially our fans, who don’t stop singing from start to finish.”