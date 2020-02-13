Leicester City interested in signing on-loan Leeds United star Ben White

Leicester City are interested in signing on-loan Leeds United star Ben White who has attracted the interest of a host of top-flight clubs according to Football Insider.

The defender who is on loan at Elland Road from Brighton & Hove Albion has been impressive so far this season and should Leeds fail to win promotion he looks unlikely to stay beyond his loan spell.

Leicester have been scouting White and are looking to add defensive reinforcements this summer having failed to replace Harry Maguire who left to join Manchester United.

They do have Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu in central defence who have formed a solid partnership but manager Brendan Rogers is looking to boost his options for next season.

The Foxes have a very good defensive record but are looking to add fresh faces to increase competition ahead of the next campaign.

White is also on the radar of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United after his excellent form in the Championship this season.

The 22-year-old primarily plays at centre-back but can also be deployed in defensive midfield and has filled in for Kalvin Phillips on a number of occasions this season in that position and performed well.

White has so far failed to break into the Brighton first-team and has enjoyed previous loan spells at Peterborough United and Newport County before his switch to the Yorkshire giants.

The defender looks unlikely to stay at Brighton once he returns if the Seasiders believe they can recoup a large transfer fee for him in which they can reinvest into other areas of their squad.