Bristol City loan man Benkovic could appear in surprise striker role says Lee Johnson

Speaking to Bristol Live, Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has teased that loaned in defender Filip Benkovic could feature further forward after he scored in the Robins’ 3-2 win over Derby County.

Croatian defender Filip Benkovic made his full Bristol City debut on Wednesday night in an important match against Derby County. The Leicester City loanee started at the back with Ashley Williams and Nathan Baker, scoring in the game.

And, late on in the game, Benkovic ventured further forward to help give the Robins a more physical presence up front as Derby County mounted on the pressure late on, almost coming from three down to nick a point late on.

Now, manager Lee Johnson spoke to Bristol Live after the game, hinting that Benkovic may feature further forward from time to time, joking that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be phoning and asking what he is doing putting Benkovic upfront. He said:

“In the Championship you want to make sure every box is ticked. You want all the clubs in the bag – probably the only club we haven’t got in the bag is that 6ft 6in striker, but funnily enough, Benkovic was a striker until he was 16.

“He said to me that all he ever wanted to be was a striker, so I said that was handy, did he mind going up there in the last 10 minutes? He’ll be well happy with that goal. I might have Brendan Rodgers on the phone asking me what I’m doing when I’m playing him up front.”