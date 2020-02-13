Blackburn Rovers boss discusses opting against signing a ‘keeper in January and standing by loan man Walton

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has shared his thoughts on sticking by loaned in goalkeeper Christian Walton in the January transfer window.

At times, loaned in goalkeeper Christian Walton has struggled during his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers. When his form has dropped at times, questions were asked as to whether or not he was the one to hold down a starting spot at Ewood Park, with fans wondering if the club could look to move for a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

However, Blackburn opted against signing another ‘keeper, sticking by Walton for the remainder of his spell with the club. Now, manager Tony Mowbray has moved to explain his decision to stick by the Brighton and Hove Albion man. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he said:

“I’ve had some good chats with Christian, he’s had some spells where questions have been asked. I think in this window Brighton phoned and asked if were sending him back or keeping him. I sat him down and said he was going to be our goalie and have total faith in him and I think that’s what he needed, to know the manager was supporting him.

“I’ve never been one for chopping and changing my goalies. They are allowed to make mistakes or soft goals go in, as long as they’ve got the character and show their personality to keep making saves and coming for crosses and be the goalie we want them to be.

“I’m delighted for Christian because there have been spells where he’s let soft goals in but he’s rewarding his. It’s 10 clean sheets now and hopefully a few more before the end of the season.”

Walton, 24, has played in all 32 of Rovers’ Championship games so far this season, conceding 38 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.