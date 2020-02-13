“I honestly don’t understand” – Scott Parker unclear on why Millwall’s goal was not disallowed

Speaking to the club’s official website, Fulham boss Scott Parker has questioned why Millwall’s equalising goal was not ruled out for offside, as his side drew 1-1 with the Lions on Wednesday night.

Fulham missed out on the chance to move into the top two on Wednesday night after being held to a 1-1 draw by Gary Rowett’s Millwall.

The Cottagers got off to the perfect start at The Den, with star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic putting Fulham 1-0 up after just three minutes, finding the back of the net after a tidy cross from left-back Joe Bryan.

However, Millwall were level just four minutes later. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson poked home from close range after a knock-on from strike partner Tom Bradshaw from what looked like a clear offside position.

Millwall should have gone ahead from the spot but Jed Wallace fired his effort from 12 yards at the bar, while Fulham also had the chance to win it, with Neeksens Kebano’s late effort hitting the crossbar.

After the game, Fulham boss Scott Parker spoke to the club’s official website, questioning the decision to allow Bodvarsson’s goal. He said:

“I’ve just seen it back and I honestly don’t understand. It’s obvious, it was clear as day. There’s two players offside. Who it comes off, maybe that’s in question, but it’s such a big call in that moment. Science tells you that Millwall are shooting that way and the ball goes towards the goal.

“One thing we can categorically say is that there’s two players offside at that moment. I probably would sit here and say that, but I think anyone would.”